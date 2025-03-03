Home > News > MWC 2025: Infinix Teases Solar Charging and AI-Powered E-Ink Phones

MWC 2025: Infinix Teases Solar Charging and AI-Powered E-Ink Phones

Abubakar Mohammed
Infinix MWC solar powered back case and E-Ink Phone back
Image Credit: Infinix (edited by Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom)
In Short
  • Infinix has showcased a Solar Charging Case and a Phone with Solar Panel at the back.
  • The firm claims it's capable of charging the devices at 2W to overcome standby drain.
  • Besides, Infinix also showcased a phone with E-ink back panel which changes colors depending on the whether or photo provided.

The Mobile World Congress is where we see a lot of firms releasing new focus and more importantly showcasing unique device concepts that give us a glimpse into the future. Surprisingly, Solar seems to be a common theme this MWC 2025. Earlier today, Lenovo unveiled its solar-powered Yoga Solar laptop. Now, Infinix has a few concepts, specifically a device with an integrated solar panel and a case that leverages solar energy to charge a device. The firm also has a phone with E-ink tech at the back. Let’s look at both.

Infinix says the solar case uses Solar Energy-Reserving technology, where it uses solar cells made from a mineral called Perovskite to absorb solar power. Like Lenovo’s Dynamic Solar Tracking System, Infinix’s tech uses Maximum Power Point tracking. This tech will maximize charging while keeping your phone cool.

Infinix Solar Charging Phone Case with Solarenergy reserving tecnology
Image Credit: Infinix
Also Read: MWC 2025: Anker’s Solar-Powered Solix Cloak Can Keep You Warm When You’re Hiking

The firm claims the integrated solar panel can charge a device at 2W and is meant to increase the phone’s standby time when not in use. As for the case, Infinix had it attached to a prototype phone with contact points to take the charge.

However, with Lenovo claiming that their technology can achieve a maximum conversion rate of 24%, Oxford research suggests Perovskite solar cells can achieve a 29.5% conversion rate. 2W is enough to sustain the standby battery percentage for a significant time. Or even charge your device to some extent. It depends on the wattage your device consumes when in standby mode. This, in modern smartphones, could be anywhere between 0.1W and 0.3W an hour.

Infinix E Color shift phjone with e-ink technology at the back
Image Credit: Infinix

Then comes a phone whose back has a colored e-ink tech. Infinix is calling it E-COLOR SHIFT 2.0 Technology, and it’s powered by AI. Like Motorola’s wearable concept phone that scans your outfit and sets a color palette, this Infinix phone uses AI to do the same or change based on the weather. Admittedly, it does look pretty cool. It reminds us of the YotaPhone 2, a device released in 2017 with an e-ink display on the other side.

What are your thoughts on the Solar charging case and E-ink back? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

