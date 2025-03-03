MWC 2025: Infinix Teases Solar Charging and AI-Powered E-Ink Phones

The Mobile World Congress is where we see a lot of firms releasing new focus and more importantly showcasing unique device concepts that give us a glimpse into the future. Surprisingly, Solar seems to be a common theme this MWC 2025. Earlier today, Lenovo unveiled its solar-powered Yoga Solar laptop. Now, Infinix has a few concepts, specifically a device with an integrated solar panel and a case that leverages solar energy to charge a device. The firm also has a phone with E-ink tech at the back. Let’s look at both.

Infinix says the solar case uses Solar Energy-Reserving technology, where it uses solar cells made from a mineral called Perovskite to absorb solar power. Like Lenovo’s Dynamic Solar Tracking System, Infinix’s tech uses Maximum Power Point tracking. This tech will maximize charging while keeping your phone cool.

Image Credit: Infinix

The firm claims the integrated solar panel can charge a device at 2W and is meant to increase the phone’s standby time when not in use. As for the case, Infinix had it attached to a prototype phone with contact points to take the charge.

However, with Lenovo claiming that their technology can achieve a maximum conversion rate of 24%, Oxford research suggests Perovskite solar cells can achieve a 29.5% conversion rate. 2W is enough to sustain the standby battery percentage for a significant time. Or even charge your device to some extent. It depends on the wattage your device consumes when in standby mode. This, in modern smartphones, could be anywhere between 0.1W and 0.3W an hour.

Image Credit: Infinix

Then comes a phone whose back has a colored e-ink tech. Infinix is calling it E-COLOR SHIFT 2.0 Technology, and it’s powered by AI. Like Motorola’s wearable concept phone that scans your outfit and sets a color palette, this Infinix phone uses AI to do the same or change based on the weather. Admittedly, it does look pretty cool. It reminds us of the YotaPhone 2, a device released in 2017 with an e-ink display on the other side.

What are your thoughts on the Solar charging case and E-ink back? Let us know in the comments.