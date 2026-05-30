Minecraft Chaos Cubed Update Release Date Revealed at Minecraft Live May 2026

2026 started on an adorable note with baby mob remodels in the Tiny Takeover update. Mojang is now giving players a new biome and mobs with the second update of the year. The Minecraft Live May 2026 event showcased the new Chaos Cubed features, including the Sulfur Cube mob and the Sulfur Caves biome, and revealed when we can play this update. So, check out the Minecraft Chaos Cubed update release date below.

Mojang has officially announced that the Minecraft 26.2 Chaos Cubed update will be released on June 16, 2026. So, now you know that it won’t be long before you can create new playgrounds by feeding the Sulfur Cube all sorts of blocks.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The final set of Pre-Release and Release Candidates will arrive soon, and Mojang is going to wrap up the update with a series of bug fixes. This structural release pattern shows the new way of releasing smaller drops throughout the year. Moreover, this year, Mojang has changed Minecraft’s version naming system by using the last two digits of the year followed by the drop number. Hence, the second major game update of 2026 is called Minecraft 26.2.

Minecraft Chaos Cubed update introduces several features that work together, making an ecosystem inside the underground world. So, as the update drops in its stable version, you can hop into a world with your friends and start exploring the caves. Here’s everything new you can find there:

One of the biggest additions in Minecraft 26.2 is the brand-new Sulfur Caves biome, which is hidden underground.

The Sulfur Cave can be filled with Sulfur pools and warm-toned lighting, including the family of Sulfur and Cinnabar blocks.

Sulfur pools can be risky to explore because they release noxious fumes. Once you’re inside a Sulfur pool, you will receive the Nausea effect that will disorient your view.

You can find the Sulfur Cube mobs spawning here exclusively. These mobs can consume any block and gain special Sulfur Cube archetypes.

Chaos Cubed also introduces the Sulfur Spikes, a new cave formation of stalactites and stalagmites.

Another interesting feature in this update is the Minecraft Geysers that can launch columns of gas high in the air, if there is a water pool of more than 2 depths with a Potent Sulfur block at the base.

There is a new music disc in Minecraft, called Bounce, which is composed by Finger Spit.

And, finally, we Java Edition players have the friend list feature from the Bedrock Edition coming live in the Chaos Cubed update. However, Mojang has recently pulled the Minecraft peer-to-peer multiplayer support before the official release.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

That is everything you need to know for the Mojang 26.2 Chaos Cubed update release date. So, have you marked your calendars and the time for its release yet? Tell us in the comments below.