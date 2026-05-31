Minecraft Movie 2 Gets an Official Title – A Minecraft Movie Squared

Minecraft fans have a massive sequel movie to look forward to in the coming year. And Mojang has revealed the official name of the Minecraft Movie sequel today at the Minecraft Live TwitchCon live event. What started as a behind-the-scenes set tour quickly turned into a full-blown reveal with the returning stars, some fresh faces, and the official title for A Minecraft Movie 2.

A Minecraft Movie Squared is the Sequel’s Official Name

The Minecraft Live May 2026 event showcased one of the most exciting reveals for movie fans as Jack Black and Jason Momoa appeared during the stream. Currently, A Minecraft Movie 2 cast is shooting in New Zealand, and the livestream included some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. Eventually, the biggest announcement came when A Minecraft Movie Squared was revealed as the official title of the sequel.

The Minecraft Movie 2 name instantly sparked excitement among fans. The title and font in itself hint that the next adventure could be larger, stranger, and even more ambitious than the first movie. What if the Squared purple color and font hint at an adventure centered around the Minecraft End dimension, not just the Overworld or the Nether?

Although Jack Black and Momoa claimed that most of the sequel remains ‘top secret‘, the livestream packed enough clues that it could keep the community buzzing for weeks.

Alongside Steve and Garett, we also see Danielle Brooks return as Dawn. Moreover, Matt Berry, who voiced Nitwit in A Minecraft Movie (read our Minecraft Movie review), appeared on-screen to tease that he will play an entirely new role in the live-action sequel. The video also included a playful tease for his role, wherein he will be wearing a turquoise tunic – possibly appearing as Herobrine??

Another major reveal that many in the community must’ve waited for was the first official look at Kirsten Dunst as Alex in the Minecraft Movie. Her arrival expands the film’s iconic Minecraft characters and suggests the sequel may explore new dynamics beyond Steve’s journey.

Finally, behind the camera, A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess is returning to lead the sequel, giving fans confidence that Squared won’t be a cash grab. Rather, we can hope that it will maintain the quirky humor and the adventurous spirit that made gamers and their families visit the theater to watch the first movie.

With the filming underway in New Zealand with the cast, we cannot wait to hear more updates on the sequel. A Minecraft Movie Squared is scheduled to release on July 23, 2027.