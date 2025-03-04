MWC 2025: Nubia Launches Focus 2 Ultra Smartphone With Rotatable Camera Ring

Amidst some incredible product showcases and launches at MWC 2025, Nubia has something unique going for its latest Focus 2 Ultra smartphone. For those unaware, Nubia is owned by ZTE, and its latest flagship Z70 Ultra is probably one of the best Snapdragon 8 Elite devices you can buy in most countries. So, how is the Focus 2 Ultra different from other smartphones? Read more to find out. The firm has also launched Music 2, so let’s delve into its specifications as well.

Nubia Focus 2 Ultra Specifications

The Focus 2 Ultra launched at MWC 2025 sports Nubia’s in-house Neovision AI photography system, just like on the firm’s other flagships. However, the main highlight of the device is that it sports a rotatable camera lens ring at the back, which you can use to adjust the Zoom, cycle through presets, or adjust the Aperture of the device.

Speaking of cameras, the device’s primary 50 MP sensor is 1/1.55″ in size and has a wide-open aperture of f /1.47. Nubia will also sell a dedicated camera grip for the smartphone, much like Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra. The phone also has a dedicated shutter button and a shortcut slider that can be customized to open the camera, sound modes, recorder, or flashlight. The front camera is a 32 MP unit.

The display of the device is a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the norm in 2025, Nubia also brings a lot of AI features like AI Super Night, Real-time translation during calls, AI Magic Editor, and more.

Image Credit: Nubia

Coming to the least exciting part of the device, it features a Unisoc Tiger T760 SoC, which is a 6nm octa-core chipset with 4 x Cortex-A76 performance cores and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores. Powering the processor is a 5,000 mAh battery, which is pretty impressive considering the phone is 7.49 mm thick. The phone charges at 33W and comes with up to 512 GB storage and 20 GB “dynamic” (expandable) RAM.

The phone comes in two colors — Forest Green and Sunrise White. It’s clear that Nubia is trying to woo consumers who want to purchase the Xiaomi 15 Ultra because the Focus 2 Ultra costs just $300, five times less than the Xiaomi.

Nubia Music 2 Specifications

Nubia Music 2, as the name suggests, is geared toward offering great media playback at an affordable price. One of the main highlights of the device is the DTS:X Ultra 2.1-channel audio system with three speakers that can reach a maximum volume of 95dB with support for spatial audio.

Image Credit: Nubia

There’s nothing to rave about the specifications of the Music 2 as it’s pretty much a lower mid-range device with a 6.7-inch IPS HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processor on offer is a Unisoc T7200 combined with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The two rear cameras consist of a 50 MP primary snapper with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2 MP depth camera, so nothing extraordinary there as well. Speaking of Nothing, there are two LEDs besides the Cameras and the speaker module at the back, which blink to the tune of the music. Powering all of that is a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The Music 2 comes in two colors — Melody Wave and Pop Art, and costs around $90. What are your thoughts on the Nubia Focus 2 Ultra? Let us know in the comments.