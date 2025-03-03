Home > News > MWC 2025: Lenovo’s AI Display and Stick Could Breathe New Life into Your Old PCs

MWC 2025: Lenovo’s AI Display and Stick Could Breathe New Life into Your Old PCs

MWC 2025 is in full swing, and Lenovo has brought their A-game to the event this year. The company showed off its new AI-powered laptops, along with proof-of-concept laptops. However, that’s not all. Lenovo is also demonstrating its concept AI Display and AI Stick with dedicated NPU to add the AI touch to your non-AI PC.

The Lenovo AI Display is a curved screen monitor that features a discrete NPU (Neural Processing Unit) inside. This allows older PCs or laptops connected with this display to harness the power of AI without additional hardware.

shot of the Lenovo AI Display Concept in action at MWC 2025
Image Credit: Beebom

It should let your computer process local Large Language Models (LLM), user requests, and intents and execute requests. This onboard AI NPU, also lets the monitor adjust, rotate or tilt to comfortably match the viewing angle for the user automatically.

Along with the AI Display, they also revealed a similar concept device called the Lenovo AI Stick. This functions in the same way as the monitor, featuring an NPU that you can plug into your non-NPU-equipped PC. Then access “advanced AI features such as local Large Language Models (LLM) and AI-enhanced graphics apps on their device”.

shot of the Lenovo AI Stick at MWC 2025
Image Credit: Beebom

The stick itself connects via USB type-C Thunderbolt port to your laptop or PC and comes packing a 32 TOPS NPU (Tera Operations per Second). You can also plug it into a wall outlet and then connect it to your desktop for maximum performance in demanding AI tasks. This is a good alternative if you don’t want to pay for the entire display, and just need a device to leverage Lenovo AI Now functionalities.

