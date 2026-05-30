Minecraft 26.3 Update Teased with New Forest Biome, Abandoned Camps

With the Chaos Cubed update confirmed to arrive on June 16, Mojang shared official sneak peeks for the upcoming fall drop at Minecraft Live held at TwitchCon in Rotterdam. The next Minecraft 26.3 update has been teased to embrace a cozy autumn atmosphere with a new forest biome, fresh wood variants, and a new structure for explorers.

Minecraft 26.3 Features Dappled Forests, Abandoned Camps, and More

The bonus Minecraft Live of 2026 teased features of the upcoming autumn drop.

The biggest highlight of Minecraft 26.3 will be the Dappled Forest biome. Unlike the traditional forest regions, this Minecraft biome focuses on some fall-inspired visuals with warm shades of red and orange. This peaceful forest will surely give a serene vibe, and the warm colors possibly explain why Mojang chose it for a late 2026 release window.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Also Read: Minecraft Chaos Cubed Update Release Date Revealed at Minecraft Live May 2026

While exploring the upcoming snapshots for the Minecraft 26.3 update, you will find a new tree variant – the Poplar tree. They come in three different colors, adding more variety to the natural landscape.

Naturally, since you have new trees, punching them will unlock a new Poplar wood set, thereby providing a fresh palette for builders to form new Minecraft house ideas.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The new Dappled Forest biome in Minecraft also introduces some Red Shrub bushes that will retain their color, no matter where you place them in the world.

Alongside the above features, the explorers in the game have something to chase as well. Among the new features teased for Minecraft 26.3, a new Abandoned Camp structure is found inside the biome.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Although the loot found in this new structure remains unknown at the time of writing, Minecraft Game Director, Agnes Larsson, stated that players can use their own imagination to explore them. This can be a fun environmental storytelling area where you can question who built these structures and if someone was there before they arrived.

Finally, one of the most requested building additions is also coming, which is the wool stairs and slabs. This feature was long-awaited, and they further expand the decorative possibilities, giving builders a softer and more colorful set of furniture to use in their homes.

Those are all the Minecraft 26.3 features teased in the bonus Live of 2026. So, are you ready to find some fun uses for the new Sulfur Cube archetypes? Tell us in the comments below.