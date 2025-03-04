MWC 2025: Tecno Reveals the World’s Thinnest Phone Before Apple and Samsung

While Samsung and Apple are prepping their slim phones, the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air, respectively, for release later this year, Tecno has already secured a lead over them by showing off the world’s slimmest phone at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. Plus, they are also giving us a first look at their tri-folding phone prototype.

Tecno Spark Slim Concept

Starting with the bell of the ball, here is the Tecno Spark Slim, which is a mere 5.75 mm thick. This proof-of-concept smartphone is almost half as thick as a pencil and weighs only 146 grams. Holding the Spark Slim in hand feels like you’re handling a sharp slab of glass that I swear could double as a knife in the hands of John Wick.

Image Credit: Beebom

It’s so slim that Tecno had to add extra weight to the device to convince the crowd that this was an actual smartphone. However, despite its razor-thin slim profile, it houses a large 5,200 mAh lithium polymer battery, and a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display that highlights its thin profile. At the back, there’s an odd-looking dual camera setup.

Image Credit: Beebom

This camera bump isn’t officially accounted for in the Spark Slim’s thickness. The phone features dual 50MP sensors at the back, surrounded by white LEDs, which add a cool touch to the device.

At the bottom, there’s a USB-C port, and that’s about it, leaving everything else to the imagination. The devices at display were available in Ceramic and Stainless Steel back options.

Tecno PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 Tri-Fold Concept

While Huawei made their presence felt at MWC with their tri-folding phone, Tecno also brought their A-game to the event with the Phantom Ultimate 2 Tri-Fold. As the name gives it away, it is a triple folding phone similar to the Mate XT. It measures only 9mm when completely folded.

Image Credit: Beebom

In this mode, it turns into a compact candy bar device with a 6.48-inch display, which can unfold to a 10-inch tablet-like screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Tecno mentioned that this is a 3K LTPO OLED panel with a density of 392 pixels per inch.

Tecno has outfitted the Phantom Ultimate 2 Tri-Fold with a state-of-the-art hinge design with 2100MPa strength. This can withstand more than 300K folds. During our hands-on, we noticed that the crease was barely visible, which is another perk of this hinge mechanism. While the tri-foldable was on display, we couldn’t get our hands on the device.

Other Tecno Concepts at MWC 2025

Image Credit: Beebom

The Spark Slim and Phantom Ultimate 2 Tri-Fold weren’t the only concepts Tecno brought to the MWC 2025 showfloor. They also showcased a prototype POVA 7 with a color-changing E-ink back panel. It uses “Display Electronic Slurry Technology,” or DES for short. It suspends pigments in plasma instead of air, allowing you to dynamically change the back design of your phone.

Image Credit: Beebom

Other than that, they also displayed a prototype CAMON 30 with a Photochromic Cellulose Acetate Color back. This changes colors when exposed to UV light, something we have already seen before with some Realme phones recently. That said, these concept devices seem pretty exciting, especially the Spark Slim, and I do hope they come to fruition out of MWC.