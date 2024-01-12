CES 2024: Cooler Master Showcases Prototype GPU Cooler with Mobius Fans

Cooler Master has showcased a unique graphics card cooling solution at CES 2024. The company has touted this as a next-gen custom cooling design that could replace a triple-fan graphics card. Titled Project VGA Cooler, this is a different solution featuring the company’s dual Mobius fans. Many buy triple-fan models because of the higher cooling capacity. However, according to Cooler Master, its own two-fan solution provides excellent noise levels and better airflow.

An ASUS TUF series graphics card with a triple-fan design was disassembled. Then, this new prototype GPU cooler by CM was installed on the graphics card, as showcased at CES 2024.

Is this something that you should put on your GPU instead of the triple-fan setup that it already has? That is exactly what Cooler Master wants people to do. Aftermarket GPU coolers have existed before, such as Arctic’s Extreme III. These kinds of products could make a comeback, and Cooler Master’s Project VGA Cooler showcased at CES 2024 definitely has me excited.

Image Courtesy: Tom’s Hardware

Cooler Master’s Project VGA Cooler may not be as performant in providing a high cooling capacity as compared to the extremely beefy heatsinks that many manufacturers offer today. Top designs by manufacturers like Asus with their ‘Strix’ series, Gigabyte with the ‘Aorus Master’ edition, and Maxsun’s beefy 5-fan RTX 4090 are some high-end AIB cards with excellent cooling capacity.

Still, this Project VGA cooler by CM featuring two Mobius fans could serve as an excellent GPU cooler upgrade for many cards. Personally, I use an RTX 3080 Ti (ASUS Turbo), which is a blower-fan card that I bought for my mini-ITX build.

It has a single fan & vapor chamber and is super loud, but it does cool the 350W GPU without issues in a dual-slot graphics card form factor. If I were to replace my graphics card’s cooler, and use it in a spacious full ATX system, this prototype Cooler Master Project VGA cooler with Mobius fans would definitely be at the top of my considerations.

CM does offer the Mobius fans as a product that you can buy and add to your PC case. The brand has not provided any details on the actual cooling capacity of its Project VGA Cooler featuring two Mobius fans. But given the company is targeting triple-fan designs, I expect that in its current state, it could support cooling of up to 250-300 watts.

Third-Party GPU Coolers Are Cool & I Want Them on the Market!

Hopefully, Cooler Master will be able to bring this prototype to the market later on. It would be incredibly exciting to have third-party options for a GPU cooler and not have to make your own janky solution for highly specific PC builds. There are a few issues to consider, such as the differences in GPU board sizing. Cooler Master will probably have to release several variants supporting different GPUs.

While there are no pricing and availability details, we will update you when there’s any news. We can replace our CPU coolers with basically what we want, such as 120mm to 360mm liquid cooling AIOs, big–size ATX air coolers, or even space-efficient designs for smaller builds.

But the same isn’t possible for a GPU, and you have to buy one with an integrated cooler that can fit in your PC case with ease. I hope that third-party GPU coolers make a comeback in the hardware space!

What are your thoughts on the Cooler Master Prototype VGA Cooler with Mobius fans? Let us know in the comments below.