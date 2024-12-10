How to Access OpenAI Sora Right Now

After over nine months of testing, OpenAI finally launched Sora, its AI video generator tool to the general public. You can now generate AI videos using OpenAI’s Sora Turbo model which is faster and more efficient. So if you are looking to play with the tool, here is how you can access Sora and create AI videos. Bear in mind that you need a paid ChatGPT account, either Plus or Pro, to access Sora.

Due to high traffic, OpenAI has temporarily paused new signups for Sora. OpenAI is actively working to make Sora available to everyone.

Get ChatGPT Plus or Pro Plan to Access Sora

Open chatgpt.com (visit) and sign in with your account. If you don’t have one, create a new account.

After signing in, click on “Upgrade plan” at the bottom-left corner.

Now, subscribe to either the “Plus” or “Pro” plan that suits your needs. Plus plan allows up to 50 video generations in a month and the Pro plan offers 500 videos.

Once you have become a paid user, open sora.com and log in with the same account.

You can now access Sora and generate AI videos. Note that due to heavy traffic, OpenAI has temporarily disabled new signups for Sora. The company is working to make Sora available to everyone.

OpenAI Sora: Pricing

ChatGPT Plus plan costs $20 per month and it lets you generate up to 50 videos in a month using Sora. Keep in mind that you can generate 5-second videos at 720p resolution under this plan.

ChatGPT Pro, on the other hand, is an expensive plan that costs $200 per month, and it lets you generate up to 500 videos per month using Sora. On this plan, you can generate 20-second videos at 1080p resolution. You can also download Sora-generated videos without a watermark.

OpenAI Sora: Supported Countries

OpenAI says Sora is available in nearly all countries except in the UK, and Europe. You can find the complete list of supported countries from here. As for Sora’s availability in Europe, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “i would generally expect us for new products to have delayed launches in europe, and that there may be some we just can’t offer.“

So this is how you can access Sora and start generating unique AI videos. If you are facing any problems, let us know in the comments below.