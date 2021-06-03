Nearly 6 months after the PUBG Mobile ban, its parent company Krafton announced to bring back the game in a new avatar – Battlegrounds Mobile India. The title went up for pre-registration on Android earlier last month. And today, Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India has received over 20 million pre-registrations on the Play Store.

For the unware, Krafton listed Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store on May 18 for players to pre-register. Since then, as per a recent official announcement, the game has received over 20 million pre-registrations in India, with nearly 7.6 million requests on its opening day.

𝟮𝟬 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 Pre-Registrations! 🎉 Thank You India for the tremendous love! ❤️ BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now open for Pre-Registrations. Pre-Register Now 👉 https://t.co/KzLY0f5bsh #battlegroundsmobileindia #WorldBicycleDay pic.twitter.com/rt5PbqLvVT — Battleground Mobile India (@BattleGames_IN) June 3, 2021

Krafton CEO Changhan Kim thanked the Indian fans for their astounding response, and said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017.”

“The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and Krafton will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players,” Kim further added.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be an alternative to PUBG Mobile, which was a massive hit in India. However, ahead of its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India is also facing political issues in the country, despite Krafton encouraging players and influencers not to associate the title with PUBG Mobile.

There are no official leads on the release date as of now. The official announcement post says that the release date will be revealed at a later date. However, renowned streamers and esports professionals like MortaL and TSM Entity Ghatak hinted towards certain dates, all falling in the mid-June window.

Nonetheless, you can go and register for the game as the pre-registrations are still open on the Google Play Store. To know more about the pre-registration details and the upcoming title, which is expected to deliver a similar mobile gaming experience as PUBG Mobile, you can check out our in-depth story on the same.

