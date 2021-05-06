It’s officially happening, guys! Bring out your pans once again. The rumors and leaks over the past few weeks have turned out to be true. PUBG’s parent company Krafton has officially announced Battlegrounds Mobile India today.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: PUBG Mobile Replacement for India

As per an official blog post, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a AAA free-to-play battle royale game on mobile devices (Android and iOS). It has been developed by Krafton, exclusively for the Indian market. The company didn’t go into the specifics of the gameplay but adds that it “will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play in India.

Also, Krafton adds that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its own mobile e-sports ecosystem, with India-specific in-game content and tournaments in the future. And if you are concerned about your privacy, the developer says that “all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.”

The developer has also shared the official logo for the upcoming game, which you can see attached below:

As you may have already guessed, Krafton is doing away with the PUBG moniker with this comeback. The developer has run into multiple hurdles with the government while trying to relaunch the game in India over the past few months. But, in vain. Thus, you can see Battlegrounds Mobile India as a rebrand of the PUBG Mobile identity.

Availability

Now, to answer the most important question – When can you play Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country? Krafton did not offer a timeline but says that the game will up for pre-registration ahead of launch. We can expect that to happen very soon. So we will have to wait to learn whether this game will be similar to PUBG Mobile or bring some new features to the Indian mobile gamers.