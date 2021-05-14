Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner! Yeah, it’s almost time to start hearing this popular catchphrase again. After teasing the return of PUBG Mobile to India in a new avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India, over the past week, South Korean developer Krafton has revealed the pre-registration date for the game.

Pre-Register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

In an official blog post, Krafton has confirmed that the pre-registrations for the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India will go live on 18th May. Players can only pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store next week. There is no word on iOS pre-registration or launch at the moment.

You can check out the pre-registration teaser video right here:

Krafton further mentions that all the players who pre-register for the game ahead of its official launch will get exclusive in-game rewards. “These rewards would be specific to Indian players only,” says the blog post. You will most likely receive a vehicle skin or other cosmetic items.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, head to the Google Play Store app page when it goes live on 18th May and tap on the ‘Pre-Register’ button. Then, confirm that you want the game to be installed automatically whenever it is available. Also, the rumors currently suggest that the game will launch in India sometime in mid-June. So we are not too far away from being able to experience the same thrill and excitement as PUBG Mobile before it was banned last year.

Besides, Krafton has reportedly urged users to not refer to Battlegrounds Mobile India as PUBG Mobile. The developer fears that the Indian government might ban the game once again. So yeah, let’s steer clear of this hurdle and wait for more information.