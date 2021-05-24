Following the ban of PUBG Mobile in India last year, Krafton, the parent company of the game, announced to relaunch the game in the country recently. While the developers are encouraging influencers and gamers to not associate Battlegrounds Mobile India with the now-banned-in-India PUBG Mobile, an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh is now demanding to re-ban the game ahead of its official release due to security concerns.

Indian MLA Wants to Ban Battlegrounds Mobile India

Ninong Ering, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Pasighat West area of Arunachal Pradesh, recently wrote an official letter to India’s PM Narendra Modi, citing the security concerns of the upcoming title. You can check out the tweet right below.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

The Reasons for Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban?

The MLA says that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI) is simply an “illusion and a trick” to relaunch the same game, that is PUBG Mobile, with “minor modifications”. Ering says that Tencent currently has a 15.5% stake in Krafton and it might become a majority stakeholder soon and gain full control.

He also states that Krafton has reportedly partnered with Nodwin Gaming to host the upcoming game on its servers. However, as per Ering, Nodwin too has “extensive ongoing ties with Tencent” and also has a team of administrators in Pakistan, which apparently raises “massive security concerns.”

Moreover, the MLA states that almost all of PUBG India’s employees, who were former Tencent employees, were “miraculously” hired by Krafton in December last year. Plus, the official URL of the Battlegrounds Mobile India package on the Google Play Store has the mention of PUBG Mobile.

Citing these reasons and security concerns, Ninong Ering states that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a relaunch of PUBG Mobile and will pose a great security threat for India. It will collect sensitive data of Indian citizens, including children, and pass it to other companies and the Chinese government, as per the complaint. As a result, the MLA wants the Indian government to take necessary actions to ban the title before it launches in the market in the coming days.

So, what do you guys think about this new development regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India? Do you think that it should be banned again? Let us know your thoughts in the comment below?