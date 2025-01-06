Home > News > CES 2025: Aurzen Shows off ZIP, a Foldable Projector That Streams Wirelessly

CES is usually full of really cool gadgets, and we’ve already talked about innovations from LG and Halliday in this year’s CES. Well, meet another quirky gadget – the Aurzen ZIP which is a tri-fold projector that, well, folds thrice, is pocketable, and can stream content wirelessly.

Aurzen showcased the new ZIP tri-fold projector at CES 2025. It’s a projector that folds thrice and uses a DLP Microchip (digital light processing) to project a 720p image. For those unaware, DLP is used in 3D Printers and digital signs. The projector uses an HDMI dongle called CastPlay to stream wirelessly without the need of an HDMI cable.

The device can project a minimum picture size of 20 inches and a maximum of 80 inches. It can also connect to your device to mirror it or watch videos. The base of the projector is magnetic, which makes sticking the projector much easier. The overall brightness is on the lower side though at 100 lumens.

The projector also has built-in ToF autofocus and can automatically switch to portrait or landscape by leveraging the built-in gyro sensor. The 5,000 mAh battery can last 1.5 hours which, for a compact device, is pretty decent. There are power and volume buttons on the left, alongside touch sensitive buttons at the top of the device with up/down, back, and menu functions.

Besides, there’s also an array of small LED lights atop the touch sensitive buttons which probably shows you the remaining battery capacity, pretty cool. The device also has built-in stereo speakers. Aurzen will soon start a Kickstarter campaign for the ZIP portable projector. The price is still unknown but if we had to guess, it should be in the ballpark of $200 – $300.

What are your thoughts on Aurzen’s portable projector? Let us know in the comments below.

