CES 2025: Samsung Brings Smartphone-like AI Features to Its TVs

At the ongoing CES 2025, Samsung announced a suite of Vision AI features for its smart TV lineup. Samsung’s Vision AI features for smart TVs include Live Translate, Circle to Search, Generative Wallpaper, Home Insights, and Pet and Family Care. These Vision AI features are coming to Samsung’s smart TVs including OLED, QLED, Neo QLED, and The Frame.

The AI-powered Live Translate feature on Samsung TVs uses on-device AI to generate translated subtitles in real-time. Basically, it can generate subtitles in your native language which is a fantastic use-case of AI on TVs.

Next, Vision AI brings Google’s Circle to Search tool to smart TVs. As we already know, Circle to Search lets you find information on anything that is displayed on the screen. Basically, when you are watching a movie or show, and you want to find out the actor’s name for example, you can use Circle to Search to instantly get the information.

Generative Wallpapers, as the name suggests, lets you generate personalized wallpapers for your Samsung smart TV using AI. Following that, Home Insights, and Pet and Family Care transform your Samsung TV into a one-stop hub for home monitoring. You can receive security alerts, track pets, and manage lights, etc.

Finally, Samsung says Vision AI will improve the video and audio quality on compatible smart TVs by leveraging the power of AI. The new AI mode can upscale content in real-time, enhance HDR, deliver clear sound, and perform enhanced image processing for each frame.