CES 2025: Withings Showcases Omnia, a Body-Scanning Smart Mirror with AI

The CES 2025 is off to a good start, and we are seeing some head-turning devices already on its first day. One of the gadgets that caught our eye is the new Omnia smart home mirror from Withings. The company is popular for making smartwatches, smart scales and other health monitoring devices. They made their presence known this year with a proof-of-concept body scanning mirror called Omnia.

As showcased in this X post, the Omnia mirror will perform a 360 scan of your body and has a base that measures your weight. Then it will offer crucial metrics related to your heart, lungs, weight, and other metabolic data. All these details will be available to read on the mirror display, and an AI voice assistant will offer feedback to help you stay fit. In addition to that, it can also send your details to medical professionals for better advice.

Image Credit: Withings

Omnia can be controlled via touch, just like most smart devices out there. The system isn’t a standalone product, as it pulls your health data from multiple devices. The base of the mirror measures your weight, EKG, and body composition. Meanwhile, the mirror could be pulling your sleep and heart data from Withings smartwatch.

As a conceptual device, it is built upon the idea of ecosystems. However, it is a long way from release as the mirror is still pending clinical reviews and additional AI integration. But some of its features will make their way to the Withings app later down the line this year.

While smart home mirrors aren’t anything new, they haven’t been able to prove their worth yet. Withings’ Omnia only gives hope to those invested in this tech that these mirrors can be beneficial, and sheds light on a new aspect of how they can be helpful for us. I can certainly see myself getting a health report every morning and what I need to do throughout the day to improve my data. For more exciting coverage from CES, stay tuned on Beebom.