CES 2025: Halliday’s Smart Glasses Combine Display and AI in a New Way

Remember Google Glass? It had a small screen visible in your field of view that let you check notifications and do more. Fast-forward to 2024 when Meta released their glasses with an onboard AI. Neither turned out to be the massive success their companies were hoping they would turn out to be. Now, Halliday is coming out with its own smart glasses, which brings the best of both worlds in one package.

Halliday Glasses is a wearable technology startup that is showcasing its flagship product at CES 2025. These old-school-esque sunglasses come with a near-eye display at the top right side of the frame. This is a 3.5-inch display that is visible even if you have a perfect 20-20 vision, or need prescription lenses. They are calling it the “DigiWindow” and Halliday is calling it the smallest near-eye display.

Image Credit: Halliday Global (Screenshot by Anshuman Jain/ Beebom)

Others around you won’t be able to see the contents of the display. Plus, you can control what’s on the screen using voice commands, touch gestures on the frame, or a smart ring that will act as a trackpad.

But these glasses are way smarter than you think as it also houses an AI assistant onboard. Yes, this concept is pretty similar to Meta AI glasses. But instead of having to wake them up and give them prompts, the AI on these glasses is actively listening to the conversations to suggest appropriate responses. Or, provide necessary insights on a topic without requiring any prompts.

Halliday claims that the AI will also be able to perform other tasks like: translating up to 40 languages, live directions, voice-to-text notes transcription, and show lyrics when listening to music. However, for the AI to work, these glasses will stay connected to your phone via Bluetooth to fetch details from the internet. But we have 0 clues as to which AI model they are leveraging.

Halliday (website) states that their smart glasses will be available near the end of Q1 2025 and will go for around $399 to $499. Now at that price, it is an intriguing product, to say the least. I am quite curious as to how the display works, and what kind of things it will be able to pull off, especially given its size and placement on the frame.

Will they hinder the user’s vision or require them to constantly squint to view the contents of the small screen? All this will be answered when the glasses come out in a couple of months.