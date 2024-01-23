Apple Rolls out iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection and More Features

In the latest software rollout, Apple has released iOS 17.3 for users worldwide. The new update brings a host of new features like Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Apple Music playlists, and a handful of other interesting features and enhancements to the iPhones.

Stolen Device Protection in iOS 17.3

This groundbreaking security feature requires users to scan their fingerprints or use Face ID for actions like viewing saved passwords or applying for a new Apple Card. Apple added this feature to protect your personal information on your iPhone in case you become a victim of a stolen iPhone passcode.

The feature also adds a Security Delay, a 1 hour waiting period, and an additional round of biometric authentication for sensitive actions, such as changing your Apple ID password or your iPhone passcode, ensuring extra layers of protection against unauthorized access.

Apple states, “Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication,” emphasizing its commitment to securing user data. This feature activates primarily when users are away from familiar locations such as home or work locations, enhancing security beyond the traditional lock screen passcode.

We at Beeboom have been using this feature since the iOS 17.3 Beta days, and have also curated a Stolen Device Protection guide for you highlighting how this feature works and the steps to enable it.

Collaborative Playlists

iOS 17.3 also introduces collaborative playlists in the Apple Music app, allowing friends to join and contribute to playlists. This feature enhances the social aspect of music sharing, making it easier for users to curate and enjoy playlists collectively. Check out our guide on how to make collaborative playlists on Apple Music.

Content Streaming to TVs in Select Hotels

Another notable addition is the ability to stream content to TVs in select hotels using AirPlay. This feature aims to enhance the user’s entertainment experience while traveling, offering more flexibility in consuming content.

Overall, the iOS 17.3 update not only prioritizes user security with innovative features but also introduces enhancements that cater to the evolving preferences of Apple device users.

Additionally, to maintain its commitment to user security, Apple has also released security updates for devices running on iOS 9, 15, and 16, with crucial security fixes.