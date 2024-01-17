Apple Unveils Guest and Travel Modes on Vision Pro 

In a recent press release, Apple unveiled exciting entertainment options for its upcoming Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The Cupertino tech giant has also highlighted two key features – Guest mode and Travel Mode, to enhance user experience and privacy.

Vision Pro Guest Mode

The Guest User mode allows Vision Pro owners to share their headset with family and friends while maintaining control over sensitive information. While Apple hasn’t mentioned much about the feature, it seems like the Guest Mode will bypass the headset’s Optic ID requirement that unlocks the device upon scanning your iris.

Apple notes that this mode limits access to certain apps like Photos and Safari, ensuring that the primary user’s vital data, including Apple ID account settings, passcodes, and health information, remains secure. However, Apple also notes that guest users may access “certain app content, such as large photo attachments, in Messages” while the Settings app is open.

Discovered by 9to5Mac last year in the visionOS simulator, part of Apple’s app development tool Xcode, Guest User mode in Vision Pro also includes an automatic shutdown feature if the headset is not worn within five minutes.

Vision Pro Travel Mode

The Travel mode stabilizes visuals for users wearing the Vision Pro on airplanes or other less bumpy vehicles. However, Apple emphasizes a crucial safety point, warning against using the Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle.

The pre-orders for the Vision Pro are set to kick off this Friday in the United States at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with the launch date set for February 2.