Apple has long been rumored to launch its successor to the iPhone SE in early 2020, and latest reports now suggest that it might happen sooner than we might have expected. According to Bloomberg, the new low-cost iPhones will enter mass production in February before being available for purchase the following month. The report tallies with an investor note penned late last year by famed Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claiming that the devices will be launched in the first half of 2020 and, will start at $399 (around Rs. 28,000).

Recent reports have also suggested that Apple might launch a grand total of six iPhones this year, including not one, but two low-cost devices as successors to the iPhone SE. At least one of the models will reportedly be marketed as iPhone 9 rather than iPhone SE2 and, is said to come with an iPhone 8-like form-factor.

They should, however, have the latest hardware under-the-hood, including the company’s latest A13 Bionic processor, which powers the entire iPhone 11 lineup, including the flagships iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The device will also reportedly ship with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage, but it won’t have 3D Touch.

Other leaks have suggested that the device will measure around 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm, which hints at a 4.7-inch screen like the iPhone 8. However, it might ship with a frosted-glass back like iPhone 11 Pro instead of the glossy glass on the iPhone 8. Interestingly, it might also support wireless charging like the current-gen flagship iPhone lineup. The devices are also rumored to ship with single cameras at the back and a physical Home button, possibly, with integrated Touch ID.

featured Image Courtesy: @OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog