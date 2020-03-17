All the leaks and speculations about the iPhone 9/ iPhone SE 2 so far revolved around a smartphone with a 4.7-inch LCD display. Now, 9to5Mac has found evidence on iOS 14 code that hints at the existence of a 5.5-inch Plus variant for the iPhone 9 – presumably the iPhone 9 Plus.

According to the report, Apple might be working on this Plus variant in order to replace its existing iPhone 8 lineup. Both the smartphones are expected to be running on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same chip used in its iPhone 11 series.

In case you’re out of the loop, the upcoming iPhone 9 is tipped to sport a physical fingerprint scanner – Touch ID instead of the company’s facial recognition system Face ID. As per noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device will lack 3D Touch.

The report mentions that the alleged iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus will support Apple Pay and Express Transit. Express Transit feature makes it possible to quickly pay for commutes without having to authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID. It will also be able to scan NFC tags in the background.

For now, it remains uncertain if Apple will be marketing these upcoming iPhones as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. There are rumors supporting both of the terms and hence, we will have to wait for Apple to know for sure.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 9 will be priced at $399 (around Rs. 28,000) and will retail in Space Gray, Silver, and Red color variants. 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage is expected. The iPhone 9 was earlier expected to be launched in March but reports suggest that the production of the iPhone 9 got delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.