Rumored to be launched this year as iPhone 9, the second-generation ‘affordable’ iPhones, earlier rumored as the iPhone SE2, has been all but confirmed by various sources over the past several months. Now, multiple renders of the device have been released by serial tipster, @OnLeaks, and published by iGeeksBlog, showing a device that looks eerily similar to the iPhone 8 with a single rear camera, a physical Home button and massive bezels on all sides.

And finally comes your very first look at #Apple's highly anticipated #iPhoneSE2 aka #iPhone9! 360° video + stunning official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/vXBBRhDlgA pic.twitter.com/YQHMEZUz9e — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 7, 2020

The device is said to measure around 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm, which hints at a 4.7-inch screen like the iPhone 8. However, according to the report, the upcoming device might have a frosted-glass back like iPhone 11 Pro instead of the glossy glass on the iPhone 8. Interestingly, it might support wireless charging as well, like the current-gen flagship iPhone lineup. Other rumored features include Touch ID, an advanced single-lens camera and the next-gen A13 Bionic processor that may be as much as 50 percent faster than the Snapdragon 855+.

While the name and the expected launch date remain under wraps for now, recent reports have suggested that Apple might launch not one, but two ‘budget’ iPhones this year alongside four high-end ones for a grand total of six devices. According to the report from last week, while the four premium devices will ship with OLED displays, the two lower-priced ones may only have LCD screens.

The report, which quotes sources within Apple’s supply chain in Taiwan, further claims that while one of the two LCD devices will come with a 5.5-inch screen, the other will have a 6.1-inch panel. Do note that the report is yet to be corroborated by official sources, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

Featured Image Courtesy: @OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog