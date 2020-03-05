The successor to the popular iPhone SE has been rumoured for quite some time now, and we’ve seen multiple reports and leaked renders of the phone in the past few months along with hints that the Cupertino giant might launch the phone this month.

Now, according to a new report from Digitimes (paywall), it seems that the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE2 has entered the final stages of production in Apple’s assembly facility in Zengzhou, China. An excerpt from the Digitimes report published by BGR says “Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.”

Based on past rumors, reports, and leaks, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with the same design as the iPhone 8, complete with the Touch ID sensor, and boasting of Apple’s latest hardware including the A13 Bionic chip found inside the company’s current flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

The phone is expected to be priced somewhere around $400, which is a highly competitive price range, but it’s expected to sell really well considering the hardware Apple will be shipping inside it.

Apple is rumoured to release the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 at a spring event which is expected to be held in March, but considering how most tech conferences are being canceled and/or postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus threat, it’s likely that Apple might release the phone with just a press release, as it has done for some other products in the past.