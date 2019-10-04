Every year for the past few years, we’ve been hearing rumors about an iPhone SE refresh, and this year is no different. However, if you’re an iPhone SE lover, and you’ve been waiting for Apple to refresh the device, you may very well be in luck, finally.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has sent out an analyst note in which he claims that the iPhone SE2 will arrive in early 2020, featuring the latest A13 Bionic chipset, and 3GB LPDDR4x RAM in a form-factor similar to the iPhone 8.

In his note, Kuo claims that the phone will retain the 4.7-inch screen found in the iPhone 8, which is what the original iPhone SE did with iPhone 6S specs in an iPhone 5 sized body, and is what a lot of people loved the phone for.

Another important factor to consider when thinking about the iPhone SE2 is that the Cupertino giant is likely to price it considerably lower than the iPhone 11. Kuo believes the same, “Though most of iPhone SE2′s hardware spec will be similar to iPhone 8′s, we think the excellent computing power offered by A13 and 3GB LPDDR4X, and the more affordable price will be great selling points,” said Kuo in the note. “Therefore, we estimate iPhone SE2 shipments in 2020 will reach 30–40 [million] units.” he added.

So, what do you think about an iPhone SE2 that looks like the iPhone 8 with iPhone 11-like performance? Let us know in the comments.