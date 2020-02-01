In spite of no official word from Apple, a whole bunch of leaks over the past several months have all but confirmed the company’s plans to launch at least one – maybe even two – successors to the iPhone SE this year. Now, a new report out of China suggests that the company may have already started trial production of its next-gen affordable smartphones, rumored to be marketed as the iPhone 9.

According to Chinese tech blog, MyDrivers, the report comes from unnamed ‘industry sources’ in China, who further claimed that mass production of the device will start in mid-February before it is officially announced in March. The company is also reportedly expecting total shipments for the phone to exceed 30 million units globally.

The report also reiterates that the device will be named iPhone 9 instead of iPhone SE 2 and, would be priced under 3,000 yuan (around Rs. 30,000) in China. As pointed out by GizmoChina, that would be in line with the pricing of the original iPhone SE, which was priced at $399 in the US, although, it had a significantly higher price-tag in India.

Apple has long been rumored to launch its successor to the iPhone SE in early 2020, but recent reports have also suggested that Apple might launch a grand total of six iPhones this year, including not one, but two low-cost iPhone SE successors that are said to come with an iPhone 8-like form-factor, but with the latest hardware under-the-hood, including the company’s latest A13 Bionic processor, alongside 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage, although, it’s unlikely to have 3D Touch.

Featured Image Courtesy: @OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog