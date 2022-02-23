Apple iPhone 14 to Have Improved Battery Life, Thanks to New 5G Chip: Report

Following reports of degraded battery life on the iPhone 12 series in 2020, Apple launched its iPhone 13 series with bigger batteries to offer more battery life to users. Now, the company aims to further improve the battery life of its upcoming iPhone 14 series with TSMC’s new 5G chipsets. Apple might ditch Samsung in the process, as per a recent report.

Apple to Ditches Samsung for TSMC’s New 5G Chips

According to a report by the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News, TSMC surpassed Samsung with its advanced manufacturing process for 5G radio frequency (RF) chips. As a result, the Taiwanese semiconductor giant was able to acquire all orders for Apple’s 5G chips that will feature on the iPhone 14 series.

As per market analysts, the new 5G chipsets from TSMC use the company’s 6nm process. It was first introduced at the TSMC Technology Forum last year. At the time, the company highlighted the need for advanced RF technology to support 5G smartphones and develop smaller and more power-efficient chipsets for future devices.

As they are much smaller and more power-efficient than the previous offerings from Samsung, Apple will have more room to fit larger batteries inside the iPhone 14 models. Additionally, the battery life is expected to see major improvements with expanded battery life, even with 5G turned on. At present, 5G takes a toll on the battery life, and hence, it is recommended that it should not be switched on all the time.

For those unaware, before Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, a rumor suggested that the devices could come with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology. That, however, did not happen. But now, reports suggest that Apple could also integrate the support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology into its upcoming iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 Pro mockup | Image Courtesy: Macrumors

Meanwhile, other rumors suggest that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro could be the first Apple device to feature a 48MP camera and a “hole + pill” display instead of the infamous notch at the front. Furthermore, reports suggest that Apple will offer 120Hz ProMotion displays with all iPhone 14 models. We can also expect some RAM, camera, and more upgrades too.

However, these are all rumors and nothing has been confirmed by Apple yet. Hence, we suggest you take these details with a grain of salt until Apple officially announces the iPhone 14 series later this year.