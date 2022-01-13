iPhone 14 Pro to Come with a “Hole + Pill” Display; Here’s a First Look!

Ever since we saw rumors around the 2022 iPhone 14 lineup, one thing that we have heard the most is that Apple will ditch the notch and go for a punch-hole screen, or a pill-shaped notch, for that matter. While past rumors have been in line with this, the latest information is slightly different. The latest report hints at an iPhone 14 Pro with a combination of “hole and pill” display. Here’s how it looks like!

The Start of a New Display Trend?

Popular analyst Ross Young reports that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will go for a ‘hole+pill’ design, leading to a new display design. This, Young suggests, will be unique to Apple, much like how the notch was and won’t be anything like the punch-hole screens seen on Android phones. Here’s what the front panel on the next-gen iPhone might look like: We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

If this is what Apple is going for this year, it might prove to be a start of a new display design trend, which might find its way to future Android phones too. Remember how the notch was copied? Plus, it can help Apple accommodate all the necessary Face ID sensors and the front camera without having a space crunch. And, the notch will go away too!

Although, there are high chances that Apple will stick to the notch for the non-Pro models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. This year, we are most likely to not see an iPhone mini.

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time we have heard about this unique iPhone design. Last year, an unknown Twitter account posted an image, which showcased a similar design. There are high chances that Apple might go for this as a major design upgrade for the iPhone lineup this year. But, this rumor still needs to be taken with a grain of salt for we don’t have any official details available as of now. iPhone 2022 will likely to have this design. Camera on the right. FaceID system on the left. This one is view from behind. LTPO

Two type they are testing: 6,1” and a 6,7”

FaceID.if they can put it under screen, they would wait to put camera down too instead of leave one up (3) pic.twitter.com/ov5XjKXF8C— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) September 9, 2021

In other news, another leak suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro might get just a pill-shaped cutout. It remains to be seen what Apple chooses!

As for other iPhone 14 details, it is expected to come in four variants: the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. These new iPhones are expected to come with various camera improvements with the inclusion of 48MP cameras, the A16 Bionic chipset, bigger batteries, possible support for USB Type-C ports, 5G (obviously!), and loads more.

We can expect to see them launch toward the end of this year and more rumors and leaks until the launch officially takes place. Hence, stay tuned for more information on the 2022 iPhone 14 series. Also, don’t forget to share your views on the iPhone 14 Pro’s leaked design in the comments below!

Featured Image Courtesy: MacRumors