Battery life has never been too strong a point for iPhones, and by the looks of it, the latest launches aren’t going to make things any better. In fact, according to a battery efficiency test performed by YouTuber Arun Maini (better known as MrWhoseTheBoss), the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro trails the older iPhone 11 and 11 Pro by a significant margin.

As can be seen in the video, Maini’s test lineup comprised of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro alongside the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (2020). The test itself involved running all the models at the settings after charging them to 100%. None of the devices had any SIM card installed.

As it turned out, the iPhone SE (2020) was the first to die after 3 hours and 59 minutes, while the iPhone XR ran out of juice after 4 hours and 31 minutes. The iPhone 12 Pro was the next to go, lasting 6 hours and 35 minutes, followed by the iPhone 12 at 6 hours and 41 minutes. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max performed the best, lasting 7 hours 36 minutes and 8 hours 29 minutes, respectively.

While real-world results may vary depending on usage, the tests do give us an idea about what to expect from the all-new devices. A recent teardown revealed that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro shared the same 2,815 mAh battery, which is smaller than the ones on the iPhone 11 (3,110 mAh) and 11 Pro models (3,046 mAh), and that might be their biggest Achilles heels. Either way, it will be interesting to see if the low battery efficiency will plague users in real life going forward.