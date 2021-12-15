iPhone 14 Pro Could be Apple’s First Phone with a 48MP Camera

Apple is now in the news for its 2022 iPhone 14 series and we have seen a number of leaks in the past that tell us how the devices could be like. The latest information talks about the camera capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro, which can get you excited for we might finally see the company entering the megapixel war. Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro with 48MP Cameras Might Happen

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are expected to come with a 48MP main camera. This new information backs a previous report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which hinted at the same possibility. If this turns out to be true, it will be a first for Apple and a major upgrade from the 12MP cameras seen on the current-gen iPhone 13 series.

While this information might excite iPhone fanatics, you must know that more megapixels don’t necessarily mean better images. Since the tech tries to stuff more pixels into the same-sized camera sensor with an aim to get more details, the end result tends to be grainy in low-light conditions. Plus, these photos are big in size, which can end up occupying more space on a phone.

It is suggested that Apple might try to solve the issue by supporting both 48MP and 12MP camera outputs, with the help of pixel binning on iPhone 14 Pro. This process will merge small pixels into one superpixel to improve low-light photo results. This tech is seen on various Android phones such as the Galaxy S21 and even various Xiaomi phones.

In addition to this, Pu suggests that the main camera will be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto lens, both rated at 12MP. One thing to note is that these camera upgrades are expected to be limited to the Pro models.

Other than this, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with 8GB of RAM (up from 6GB of RAM seen on the iPhone 13 Pro models). We can also expect all iPhone 14 models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max) to come with a 120Hz display, which is currently restricted to the Pro phones. The iPhone 14 series is expected to see a major design haul with Apple saying goodbye to the notch and welcoming a punch-hole screen. The phones are also expected to adopt a USB Type-C port.

However, these aren’t official details and we still have a lot of time before we get hold of genuine details. Until then, it’s best to take these (and more details) with a grain of salt. Are you excited about an iPhone with 48MP cameras? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser x RendersbyIan