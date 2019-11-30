There is no doubt that Apple’s AirPods have evolved to be a tech-lifestyle accessory rather than being just a pair of wireless earbuds. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests that the shipments of AirPods are expected to double up to 60 million in 2019.

As Bloomberg reports, this is happening because of a “much higher” than expected demand for the AirPods Pro that retails at a whopping $249 or Rs. 24,900 in India. Clearly, people gave a warm welcome to the Cupertino giant’s first noise-canceling earbuds.

However, achieving that target depends on the assemblers and production units of Apple. It remains to be seen how the company manages to pull-off this increasing demand. Right now, AirPods are manufactured by Taiwan-based Inventec Corp, China’s Luxshare Precision Industry, and Goertek Inc. for Apple.

The demand for AirPods is not declining anytime soon. In fact, as per the survey conducted by Piper Jaffray, AirPods are the most desired tech product by teenagers this holiday season. It is indeed surprising to see such demand for a pair of wireless earbuds that can hardly be repaired in case something goes wrong.

This trend would certainly hurt the competitive offerings like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds and Sony WF-1000XM3. However, it will be interesting to see how the AirPods Pro stacks up against Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds 2 and Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Buds.

If you are planning to buy AirPods this holiday season, do not forget to check out our in-depth comparison of the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro to get the right one that suits your needs. If you end up picking the AirPods Pro, you might as well carry them in style with one of these cases and skins.