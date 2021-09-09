Android 12 Beta 5 Released with Material You Clock, Calculator, and More

Google has released the final Android 12 beta for Pixel phones today, and that includes the newly-launched Pixel 5a 5G as well. This is the release candidate build, and hence, the next update will be the official release. According to Google, the build comes with bug fixes and adds finishing touches to the OS. Here’s what’s new in Android 12 beta 5:

Android 12 Beta 5 Released

“We’re asking all app and game developers to complete your final compatibility testing and publish your compatibility updates ahead of the final release. For SDK, library, tools, and game engine developers, it’s important to release your compatible updates as soon as possible,” says Dave Burke, Android’s VP of Engineering in a blog post.

The major change with Android 12 Beta 5 has to be the availability of Material You design in system apps such as Google Clock and Calculator. You also get redesigned Clock widgets in this beta release. Check out the redesigned Clock, Calculator, and Clock widgets in the image gallery below:

Another change in beta 5 is a new Paint Chips easter egg widget. You can unlock the widget after setting the clock in the easter egg to 12 AM. The widget showcases colors generated by the wallpaper-based theme engine and you can easily copy or share the color code.

Apart from these, there are minor tweaks to the positioning of the clock on the lock screen and At a Glance widget. You also get a universal on-device search feature with this build on Pixel phones.

If you own an eligible Pixel phone, you can try out Android 12 Beta 5 right now. We have a dedicated guide for installing Android 12 beta on Pixel phone, so go ahead and check it out. If you are waiting for the Android 12 update on a non-Pixel device, check out the best Android 12 features to know what to expect.