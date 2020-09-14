Amazon has signed-up actor Amitabh Bachchan as the first celebrity voice for its Alexa voice assistant in India. As part of the plan, Alexa will soon answer queries in the voice of the iconic actor as part of an exclusive experience. In an official blog post, the US tech giant said: “Customers in India will be able to access Mr Bachchan’s iconic voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience. This feature will only be available next year”.

According to Amazon, its team in India will work with the thespian to capture his iconic voice and deliver an ‘unique experience’ for Alexa users in the country. “It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris (poetry), motivational quotes, advice and more. When launched next year, customers in India can easily invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favorite superstar’s voice responding to popular requests”, the company said.

Alexa will have first ever celebrity voice experience in India. Hint: “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai _”

Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/bJonYB1Kli — Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal) September 14, 2020

Speaking on his tie-up with Amazon for the Alexa voice experience, Amitabh Bachchan said: “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers”.

Alexa is Amazon’s AI-based voice-activated digital assistant like Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana. It is available on a whole host of Echo speakers, smart-displays and streaming dongles from Amazon, as well as a bunch of third-party gadgets and accessories, including TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and more.