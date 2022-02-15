Amazon Announces Discounts on Alexa Devices as Alexa Turns 4 in India

Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa has completed four years of existence in India, and to celebrate the occasion, Amazon has now announced discounts on various Alexa devices. It has also revealed certain insights into how Indian users have interacted with Alexa. Here’s a look at the details.

Alexa Is Now 4!

Let’s start with the good part. Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays are available at a discount of up to 50%, while the Fire TV devices can be purchased at a 43% discount. Alexa-enabled products and smart home devices from brands like OnePlus, boAt, Wipro, Panasonic, Xiaomi, and more can also be bought at a discount of 30%.

As for the offers, you can get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for Rs 2,749 (original price, Rs 6,598), the Echo Show 8 for Rs 6,999 (original price, Rs 12,999), the new Echo Dot with Clock for Rs 4,199 (original price, Rs 5,499), the Fire TV Stick with 4K for Rs 3,699 (original price, Rs 5,999), Fire TV Stick with 4K Max for Rs 4,699 (original price, Rs 6,499), and loads more.

These offers are now live on Amazon India and will be available until February 16. Interested buyers can also get an additional 1o% instant discount on Federal Bank credit and debit cards.

Check out Amazon Alexa deals

In addition, Amazon has revealed that 50% of Alexa users were from the non-Metro cities and the number of Alexa requests has increased by 68% in 2021 since 2020.

It is revealed that Alexa catered to over 21.6 lakh songs requests every day, with kids, devotional, and regional songs being in the top 20. It also listened to 2.6 lakh requests for controlling smart home appliances and answered nearly 1.7 lakh questions every day. These questions ranged from movie dialogs to word meanings to weather reports, and more. Additional insights tell that people greeted Alexa good morning and good night 1,520 times every day.

Moreover, Amazon improved Alexa’s Natural Language Understanding by 27% in 2021, thus, allowing it to understand English, Hindi, Hinglish, and more languages easily without any errors. Alexa also got Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voice for users to listen to his life stories, tongue-twisters, and loads more.

Are you also summoning Alexa for all your needs? How has your experience been with it? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below!