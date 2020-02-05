Amazon globally announced the Echo Show 8 along with a whole bunch of Echo devices at the Amazon hardware event last September and now, the tech giant has finally brought the smart display to India.

The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD display that supports touch input. The gadget measures 200mm x 135mm x 99mm and weighs 1037 grams. The smart display equips 2-inch neodymium speakers with passive bass radiator, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 1MP front camera, and a 3.5mm audio output.

The front camera equipped on the Echo Show 8 comes with a built-in physical shutter so that you can keep it closed whenever you want without risking your privacy. The shutter button is mounted on the top right corner of the device.

The gadget supports video calling through Skype or the Alexa app. You can also perform video calls with other Echo devices having a screen or use the drop-in feature to check on your loved ones.

Like other Echo products, you can use the built-in voice assistant Alexa to get things done. Thanks to the interoperability, you can control all the compatible Alexa-enabled smart devices at your home from Echo Show 8.

Similar to the Echo Show 5 that launched last year, the Echo Show 8 is intended to serve multiple functions in various use-cases, be it your kitchen, living room, study table, or bedroom.

The product is available to pre-order right now in Black and White color variants at a discounted price of Rs.8,999. The product will start shipping on February 26. After the pre-order period, the Echo Show 8 will cost you Rs.12,999.

Pre-Order Amazon Echo Show 8 (Rs.8,999)