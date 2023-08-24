Alienware Unveils New 500Hz IPS AW2524HF Gaming Monitor

Dell has announced the new Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor at Gamescom 2023. This is touted as the world’s fastest IPS display panel. To recall, we’ve also seen Asus unveil the world’s first 4K 240Hz OLED monitor at the event. Let’s discuss what Alienware has in store for gamers this time, with the brand-new AW2524HF gaming monitor.

Alienware AW2524HF: Specs and Features

The Alienware AW2524HF sports a 24.5-inch IPS panel with a 500Hz refresh rate. According to the company, this is the world’s fastest IPS panel. This monitor isn’t actually all that new, having extremely similar specifications to the previously released AW2524H.

But you must be wondering what is the difference between the H & HF variants. The more expensive one supports Nvidia G-Sync, while this new HF variant supports AMD Freesync Premium. You can read our comparison between GSync and Freesync technologies here. Another difference I spotted was that the AW2524HF does not have RGB backlighting, while the more expensive variant does have it, positioned at the backside.

The 500Hz refresh rate on this gaming monitor is quite high. Reaching such frame rates obviously requires a competent graphics card as well as a suitable processor like the Ryzen 5 7800X3D. Even then, only competitive games such as Valorant will reach such high frame rates to actually take advantage of the 500Hz refresh rate.

Still, for those who are into e-sports, this is one of the best displays to get. The IPS panel here is quite fast in terms of its response time (0.5ms, GtG). It also offers a wide color coverage at 99% sRGB. It even supports HDR10, and also has TUV-certified hardware-based blue light reduction technology. The Alienware AW2524HF has an impressive design. The gaming monitor’s base is designed specifically to occupy a smaller footprint in comparison to traditional monitor stands. By saving space, gamers get more freedom to place their keyboard and mouse and hit all the shots during intense gameplay.

There’s even a headphone hanger on the side of the monitor for cleaner management of your setup. Speaking of the ports, the monitor has 2x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, 1x HDMI 2.1, and 5x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports at the back. The monitor is quite ergonomic with a 178-degree adjustment for the horizontal & vertical viewing angles.

Price and Availability

The Alienware AW2524HF gaming monitor comes at a price of $649.99 (~ Rs 53,600) and is launching on 12th September. So, what are your thoughts on the Alienware AW2524HF? Do you think a 500Hz refresh rate is worth it? Let us know in the comments below.