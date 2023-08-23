Samsung Announces New Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung has made a major announcement at Gamescom 2023, introducing the new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. This is touted as the world’s first dual UHD-screen gaming monitor. Let’s check out what this new monitor has to offer.

Odyssey Neo G9 (2023): Specs and Features

The Odyssey Neo G9 has a Dual Ultra-High-Definition (DUHD) screen and has already earned the ‘Best of Innovation Award’ at CES 2023. So, what exactly is DUHD? The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 sports a massive 57-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 32:9 (which makes it an even wider ultrawide monitor than a conventional 21:9 one).

If you think about it, the Neo G9’s display is essentially 2x 32-inch 16:9 monitors stuck side-by-side to each other, but as a supermassive 32:9 ultrawide display with an insane 1000R curvature. This pretty much makes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 the most immersive curved gaming monitor. Given the resolution of 7680 x 2160, this equals two UHD screens. Hence, they refer to it as ‘Dual UHD.’

The panel used here is Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED. Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology powers it with a response time of 1 ms (GtG). With this, the monitor sports superior contrast and better brightness, thanks to the efficiently organized array of dimming zones underneath the panel. It can go up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, supporting the DisplayHDR 1000 standard. By the way, the screen here has a matte coating instead of a glossy one, resulting in fewer reflections.

The Odyssey Neo G9 supports AMD’s Freesync Premium Pro technology to eliminate any screen tearing. To use the Odyssey Neo G9 at its full resolution with the 240Hz refresh rate, the graphics card MUST have support for DisplayPort 2.1. And so, Nvidia’s RTX 4090 (or other 40-series GPUs) cannot support this monitor’s full resolution & refresh rate. Those GPUs do not meet the DisplayPort specification requirement. Overall, if you have a GPU that can work well with this monitor, it’s truly one of the most remarkable monitors to game on. By the way, AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX does have support for DisplayPort 2.1. As for the price and availability, we don’t know anything yet.

Samsung has also updated the massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor with a Samsung Multi-View feature. This lets users divide the screen into four different inputs at once. This enhances the multi-tasking capabilities exponentially and will make the monitor quite useful in accelerating the user’s productivity.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9? Is it all you wish for in a gaming monitor? Let us know in the comments below.