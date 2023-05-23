Dell Launches New XPS Laptops with 13th Gen Intel Chips in India

Dell has introduced its 2023 creator-centric XPS portfolio in India. The lineup contains the Dell XPS 13 Plus, the Dell XPS 17, and the XP 15 and can pack up to 13th Gen i9 processors, up to RTX 40 series GPUs, and more. Continue reading below to know more.

Dell XPS 17: Specs and Features

The XPS 17 (9730) has aluminum chassis and sports a 17-inch edge-to-edge touch display with up to 4K resolution, up to 500 nits of brightness, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. The anti-glare display is Eyesafe certified too.

The laptop can pack up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. It comes with 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 4TB of PCIe SSD. For thermal management, the laptop incorporates dual opposite outlet fans along with bottom vents and a dedicated cool mode reduces fan noise and temperature to deliver optimal performance.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers 4 Thunderbolt ports, 1 USB-C port, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. The laptop is backed by a 97Wh battery and a 130W Type-C adapter. It comes with Windows 11, a quad-speaker array with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio tuning, a backlit keyboard, and more. You also get a 720p RGB IR camera with digital-array microphones.

Dell XPS 15: Specs and Features

The XPS 15 (9530) comes with a 15.6-inch OLED InfinityEdge touch display with up to 3.5K resolution 400 nits of brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision. The anti-glare display is Eyesafe certified.

The laptop is fueled by the 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor coupled with NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. It comes with 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 4TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop maintains peak performance and reduced temperature via specially designed dual opposite outlet fans for increased airflow.

The laptop packs an 86Wh battery and a 130W Type-C adapter. The laptop can push up to 10 hours of battery life. In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers 2 Thunderbolt ports, 1 SD card slot, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675, Bluetooth version 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It comes with Windows 11, dual 2.5W stereo woofers, and dual 1.5W stereo tweeters for an immersive audio experience. You also get a 720p 30 fps HD camera with dual-array microphones.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Specs and Features

The XPS 13 Plus (9320) goes up to a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch 4K+ display with 500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, and EyeSafe certification. The glass front of the laptop houses a Capacitive touch function row, a zero-lattice keyboard, and a haptic touchpad.

The laptop can be configured with up to 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1360P processors, with up to Intel Iris Xe GPU. It comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

It is backed by a 55Wh battery and a 60W adapter. The laptop supports Dell’s ExpressCharge technology to recharge the laptop within an hour and can push up to 18 hours of battery life (for the FHD+ screen model). In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers 2 Thunderbolt ports, 1 USB-C port, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. Additionally, it comes with Windows 11, a quad-speaker array with 8W of total output, a 720p RGB IR camera with dual-array microphones, MyDell app support, a fingerprint reader, and much more.

Price and Availability

The 2023 XPS lineup starts at Rs 1,99,990 and is available starting today. You can grab the 2023 XPS lineup from the official Dell online store, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. Here’s a look at the prices.

XPS 17 9730: Rs 2,99,990

XPS 15 9530: Rs 2,49,990

XPS 13 Plus 9320: Rs 1,99,990

Feature image: Dell XPS 17 2023