Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop with a 3K Display Arrives in India

Dell has launched the new XPD 13 2-in-1 laptop, which is meant to deliver powerful performance for work and entertainment alike. It comes with the 12th Gen Intel processor and a 3K display, along with various accessories to go along. Have a look at the details.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Specs and Features

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 device has an aluminum/glass build and can work both as a laptop and a tablet. The XPS folio case with three angle adjustments. It comes with a large keypad and an edge-to-edge keyboard too. With a weight of 560 grams, it’s easy to carry around.

Another accessory is the XPS Stylus, which can last up to 50 days on a single charge and can fully charge in about 2 hours. It has 2 programmable buttons, built-in Tile support, Bluetooth support, and 4,096 pressure sensitivity.

There’s a 13-inch 3K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, DisplayHDR 400, 100% sRGB color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The screen has support for Dolby Vision and EyeSafe technology.

It is powered by up to 12th Generation Intel CoreTM i7-1250U processor, along with the Intel Xe Iris Graphics. The device comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of 1TB PCIe storage. You will get 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C to USB-A v3.0 adapter, and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is backed by a 49.5Whr battery with support for a 45W AC adaptor. It runs Windows 11 Home. It gets an 11MP 4K rear camera and a 5MP 1080p front camera. There’s audio by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio and dual microphones. Additionally, the new XPS 13 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2, NFC, a fingerprint scanner, 5G support, and more.

Price and Availability

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is priced at Rs 1,39,990 for the Ci5-1230U 10 Core/16GB/512GB SSD model and Rs 1,69,990 for the Ci7-1250U 10 Core/16GB/1TB SSD variant.

Both come with Premium Support with Advanced Exchange and ADP, the folio case, and the stylus. The device is available via Dell’s website and select Dell Exclusive stores.