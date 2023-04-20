New Dell 24-inch All-in-One Inspiron Desktop Announced in India

Dell has announced its upgrade to the All-in-One Inspiron Desktop lineup with the new 24-inch variant. This is a direct upgrade to the last year’s Inspiron AOI 24 (5410) and comes with the latest 13th Gen processor. Check out the details below.

Inspiron AIO Desktop (5420): Specs and Features

The Inspiron AOI features a 24-inch edge-to-edge FHD IPS display with Dell’s ComfortView Plus feature to reduce blue light and screen flickering. It is available in both touch and non-touch input.

One of the prominent features of this desktop is its pop-up FHD (1080p) camera that can retract itself when not in use. You can even tilt the camera for better viewing angles (0 degrees to 20 degrees). Combined with temporal noise reduction hardware and wide dynamic range software, Dell claims to deliver improved picture and audio quality during video chats. The camera comes equipped with Windows Hello combined with infrared facial recognition for faster unlocks.

Dell Inspiron 24-inch desktop’s pop-up camera

On the hardware side, the desktop is powered by Intel’s 13th gen U series processors that can go up to i7. In terms of GPU with up to Nvidia MX550 GPU. The desktop supports two DIMM slots for up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD. The AOI desktop comes with a max AC input of 130W.

The bottom section of the monitor houses two 5W Dolby Atmos-certified speakers. Dell claims to offer Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning with their speakers. It has a TV-like design that can house the keyboard and mouse under the monitor.

The Inspiron AOI desktop also features a multitude of connectivity options like a side-mounted Gen-2 USB-C port, rear-mounted RJ-45 port, 3 USB-A gen 1 ports, 1 USB-A gen 2 port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. You even get an HDMI input/output port in case you want to use your 24-inch AOI as a secondary display. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The 24-inch Dell Inspiron AIO will retail at a starting price of Rs 56,490. It will be available via Dell Exclusive Stores and Large Retail Outlets, starting April 24.

It is available in dark shadow grey (black) or pearl white color options. You can even select between a Y stand or an Isosceles stand.