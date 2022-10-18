Dell Alienware M15 R7 with AMD CPU Launched in India

Dell has introduced the new Alienware M15 R7 AMD edition in India. The gaming laptop comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. To recall, the Alienware M15 R7 with the 12th Gen Intel chip was introduced in India back in April. Take a look at the details below.

Dell Alienware M15 R7 AMD Edition: Specs and Features

The Alienware M15 R7 AMD Edition comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technologies. The screen also supports 300 nits of brightness and a 100% sRGB color gamut. The display is Dolby Vision-certified and comes with ComfortView Plus low blue light technology.

The laptop can pack up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3080 Ti 16GB GDDR6 GPU. There’s support for up to 64GB Dual-Channel DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The laptop also comes with up to 4TB dual-storage configuration.

For I/O port collection, there’s a Type-C USB4 port, a Type-C (USB 3.2) port, a Type-A (USB 3.2) port, a Power/DC-in Port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port w/ PowerShare, an RJ-45 Ethernet Port, and a Global headset jack. The Alienware M15 R7 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.2.

The laptop can pack up to 86Whr battery with Alienware Battery Defender technology and up to 240W power adaptor. It runs Windows 11. Other details include an HD web camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support, Dolby Atmos, Cryo-TechTM cooling technologies, a per-key RGB AlienFX backlit keyboard, and more.

Price and Availability

The Dell Alienware M15 R7 starts at Rs 1,59,990 and will be available via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. Check out the available configurations below.

16GB RAM/512GB Storage/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: Rs 1,59,990

16GB RAM/1TB Storage/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: Rs 1,99,990

The laptop comes in the Dark/ Dark Side of the Moon color.