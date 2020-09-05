Airtel is reportedly revising data allocations for its existing broadband plans. That’s according to a new report from OnlyTech, which claims that the company is offering ‘unlimited’ data on its Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP plans. The change is yet to reflect on the telco’s official website, but we should expect to see that happen sooner rather than later.

Airtel currently offers ‘unlimited’ data with some of its broadband plans in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, but even then, applies a 3,300GB FUP. Once the data limit is exhausted, the speeds are reduced to 1Mbps. It’s not immediately clear if such a limit will also apply across all other circles. However, it’s only natural to expect the company to impose a similar cap nationally, even if it does advertise them as ‘unlimited’ plans.

Airtel is likely tweaking its broadband plans to retain subscribers after Jio revamped its broadband plans earlier this week to offer ‘unlimited’ data to all its subscribers. The company, on Monday, announced a bunch of new fiber broadband plans starting at Rs. 399 per month. All the plans reportedly have ‘symmetric upload and download speeds’, and offer unlimited voice-calling. Some of the higher-priced plans also offer free subscriptions to a number of OTT streaming apps.

Talking about complimentary app subscriptions, Airtel has seemingly withdrawn the Amazon Prime Video benefit for Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan subscribers. The company has also removed the Rs. 299 unlimited data add-on pack from the list of available plans on its website, which is as strong a hint as any that an ‘unlimited’ data offer may be in the offing.