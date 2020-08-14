As we continue our extended work from home, forced vacation of sorts, having reliable and fast internet connection is of utmost importance. As a result, ISPs have been offering new and exciting features, speeds, and plans to capitalise on these new, more intensive requirements. Airtel is today trying to make its own Fiber service, Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband, more appealing to potential customers by offering an additional 1000GB of data with new connections.

Technically, the offer is a part of Airtel’s Independence Day celebrations, and is available to customers across all top-tier cities in India. The new offer comes bundled with other Airtel Thanks benefits, by the way. Subscribers will not only get an additional 1000GB data, but they can also get benefits such as 12 month Amazon Prime subscription and a Wynk music subscription to go with their broadband plans. This additional data will only be valid for 6 months, however, so if you do get an Xstream Fiber plan with this offer, make sure you use up that 1000GB by the deadline.

Do keep in mind that the offer isn’t applicable on broadband plans that offer unlimited data, or on prepaid broadband plans. Eligible Xstream Fiber broadband plans start from Rs. 799 per month, and go up in price depending on a bunch of factors including download speeds. Airtel offers speeds up to 1Gbps with Xstream Fiber, so regardless of your needs, you should be able to find a plan that meets them.