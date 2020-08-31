Reliance Jio has announced a bunch of new fiber broadband plans starting at Rs. 399 (plus taxes) per month. All the plans reportedly have ‘symmetric upload and download speeds’, and offer unlimited voice-calling. Some of the higher-priced plans also offer free subscriptions to a number of OTT streaming apps.

Coming to the plans themselves, the aforementioned Rs. 399 option will offer speeds of up to 30Mbps, while the Rs. 699 plan will bring speeds to up to 100Mbps. The next two plans, priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,499, will offer speeds of up to 300Mbps and 500Mbps, respectively. The final two plans will offer Gigabit (1Gbps) connectivity for Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 8,499 per month, respectively.

It is worth noting that Jio is advertising its new plans as ‘truly unlimited’, although, there is an FUP (Fair Usage Policy) for at least some of the plans. While the 500Mbps plan has an FUP of 4,000GB, the Gigabit plans come with 7,500GB and 15,000GB FUPs, respectively.

In addition, the company has also announced a new ‘no-condition 30-day free trial’ offer for new customers. This trial period will offer users speeds of up to 150Mbps, free voice-calls and a 4K set-top box with subscription to 10 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsga-te Play and Hoichoi.

Do note you’ll have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500 if you choose this option. You can also opt out of the 4K STB and pay only Rs. 1,500 for a standard connection with a basic Wi-Fi modem, but you’ll miss out on the complimentary OTT apps in that case.