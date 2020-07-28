Airtel has apparently modified the discounts on its ‘Superhero’ recharge program that was introduced during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year. While the company was thus far offering a flat 4% discount on all recharges, it has now reduced the rebate to around 2-3% on some of the plans. What’s more, the company seems to have completely done away with all cashback offers on a number of other plans.

Airtel introduced the Superhero recharge program amidst the pandemic to reward its users for recharging the prepaid accounts of their fellow Airtel users. The company claimed that it would not only help older users recharge their numbers without having to leave their homes, but would also enable youngsters stuck in their homes without a job during the lockdown to earn some money on the side. Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL have all since launched similar schemes.

Originally spotted by OnlyTech, the Rs. 19 plan now now longer offers a discount. The Rs. 99 and Rs. 129 prepaid plans now offer discounts of only Rs. 2 and Rs. 3, down from Rs. 4 and Rs. 5, respectively. Some of the more expensive plans are now also out of the purview of the Superhero discount program. One of them is the newly-launched Rs. 289 prepaid recharge voucher. Most of the other big-ticket plans, however, do still offer the 4% discount.

Meanwhile, the Smart Recharge packs worth Rs. 45, Rs. 49 and Rs. 79 also offer lower discounts now. While the first two offer discounts of only Rs. 1 instead of Rs. 2, the last one now comes with a Rs. 2 discount instead of Rs. 3. Airtel has also similarly rejigged the discounts on its data packs and Talktime packs. You can check out the new rates on the Airtel Thanks app.