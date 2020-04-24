After JioPOS Lite and Airtel SuperHero that lets customers partner with mobile operators to facilitate prepaid recharge powered by a rewarding system, Vodafone Idea has now partnered with Paytm to let customers sell prepaid recharges to earn side income.

The program is called ‘Recharge Saathi’ and lets Paytm merchants and users earn additional commision when they recharge Vodafone Idea SIM cards from Paytm’s Prepaid/Postpaid payments section under the ‘Stay at Home Essentials’ category. Do note that you need a Paytm account to start using this program.

Vodafone Idea will be issuing assured cashbacks to merchants for multiple recharges. On the other hand, the company says the program enables individuals and small businesses earn up to Rs.5,000 per month.

Speaking of the partnership, Marketing Director of Vodafone Idea Avneesh Khosla said “It has been our constant endeavour to ensure that all our customers remain connected at all times, especially now, during the current national lockdown. We believe that this partnership with Paytm will help a large number of our prepaid customers who are digitally unengaged to remain connected without having to step out to recharge. This partnership will enable digitally connected individuals and small businesses to sell recharges and earn a livelihood.”

Partnerships like these would help individuals and small business owners who are currently stuck at home without a job due to the lockdown situation. With this partnership, almost all the top mobile operators across the country have been covered and it would help subscribers stay connected with their loved ones during these trying times.