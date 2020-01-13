Apple was earlier rumored to launch as many as six iPhone models this year, including four premium ones as part of its flagship series and two ‘affordable’ ones as follow-ups to the original iPhone SE. All four premium models are expected to come with 5G connectivity, and a new report now suggests that all of them may be launched simultaneously later this year.

That’s according to the latest research note by TF Securities analyst and well-known Apple tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo, who says iPhone models with both sub-6GHz and mmWave support will launch simultaneously in the second half of 2020, with shipments beginning in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter. He had earlier claimed that iPhone models with mmWave would be available in the US, the UK, Canada, Japan and South Korea, while the 5G functionality may be disabled in countries that do not have widespread 5G networks.

Meanwhile, the latest research note by Kuo seems to contradict an earlier report from Susquehanna analyst, Mehdi Hosseini, who last week claimed that Apple will launch its 5G-enabled iPhones in two phases. According to him, while the sub-6GHz models will be launched in September 2020, the mmWave models might only reach retails shelves in December 2020 or January 2021.

Whoever is correct, Apple fans are likely to have a great time this year, picking from an array of options as the company is seemingly in the mood to offer something for everyone this year, including not one, but two affordable models for folks looking to get a taste of the Apple eco-system without having to sell a kidney (or two).