Nikkei Asian Review and renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted that Apple would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity in 2020 iPhones. A new report from DigiTimes, however, begs to differ.

According to the report (via MacRumors), the Cupertino giant would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem. The company will reportedly start manufacturing A14 chips using 5nm process this month.

For the uninitiated, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X60 5G modem this February. The chipmaker’s current flagship offering – Snapdragon 865 uses the X55 5G modem.

Since the Snapdragon X60 5G modem is based on a 5nm process node, it will be more power-efficient than current 5G modems. Also, the modem helps in mmWave and sub-6GHz carrier aggregation.

Considering that Snapdragon X60 is a relatively new modem and Apple typically finalizes the specifications for its iPhones months ahead, we can’t necessarily conclude if the 2020 iPhones would indeed feature X60 modem.

In addition, when Qualcomm announced Snapdragon X60 5G modem, the firm said that 5G smartphones featuring Snapdragon X60 modem are expected to launch in early 2021.

Apart from all these, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of most tech giants in the industry. Hence, it will be difficult to tell if the company manages to ramp up modem production right in time to meet the surplus demand for the long-awaited 5G iPhones.

Based on these factors, we will have to wait to see if DigiTimes’ claims hold true. If it does, it would mean a lot to the 2020 iPhone lineup in terms of overall efficiency. Stay tuned for more updates.