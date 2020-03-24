Apple’s upcoming 6.7-inch 2020 iPhone model (possibly the iPhone 12 Pro Max) will reportedly come with support for sensor-shift image stabilization. The information comes from renowned TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s note obtained by MacRumors.

According to the report, sensor-shift image stabilization technology will be expanded to two or three new iPhone models in 2021. That is, the feature will be limited to just a single model this year.

The report notes that sensor-shift technology could bring image stabilization to the Ultra Wide lens on upcoming iPhones. Currently, optical image stabilization is limited to the wide-angle and telephoto lenses on the iPhone 11 Pro series.

Sensor-shift technology is expected to bridge this gap by relying on the camera sensor instead of a particular lens. The technical aspects of the implementation remains uncertain as of now.

DigiTimes had also reported about sensor-shift image stabilization for 2020 iPhones last December. Their report, however, claimed that the technology would be available on the 6.1-inch model as well.

In the same report, Kuo sheds some light on 2022 iPhones. According to Kuo, at least one 2022 iPhone model will come with a periscope lens that would make it possible for iPhones to achieve 5x or even 10x optical zoom. The lens will allegedly be designed in partnership with Taiwanese supplier Genius Electronic Optical.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused a negative impact on Apple’s supply chain. Kuo anticipates iPhone production will not improve until the second quarter of the year. He also hints that production is expected to be slowly back on track from May.