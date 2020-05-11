Rumors of Apple adopting a higher refresh rate display on the upcoming iPhone lineup have been flying around for quite some time now. But, a fresh report from a reliable source has today revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro series (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models) will certainly feature 120Hz ProMotion display.

According to a recent EverythingApplePro video made in collaboration with leakster Max Weinbach, we will see a 120Hz refresh rate on the new iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple will implement a dynamic refresh rate switching mechanism so that the battery life doesn’t take a significant hint. Moreover, the Cupertino giant is reportedly working on adding a larger battery that could exceed 4,400 mAh in the higher-end model to meet the increased power needs.

The report also suggests that FaceID will come with a wider angle of view, allowing users to conveniently unlock their iPhones at different angles. There is speculation that the iPhone 12 series could potentially adjust screen orientation using Face ID as well.

As far as the cameras are concerned, Apple will reportedly focus on improving the low-light capabilities with improved stabilization and autofocus in 2020 iPhones. The alleged LiDAR scanner at the rear could contribute a part to these improvements, especially when it comes to the rumored Portrait Mode Videos.

If you’ve been in the loop of Apple leaks for 2020 iPhones, you might probably recall a rumor suggesting the presence of a 64MP sensor. Well, according to Weinbach’s sources, Apple has dropped plans for it and will probably stick to 12MP sensors.

Smart HDR is reportedly getting an update as well for better noise reduction in low light conditions. Also, the telephoto lens could allow up to a 3x optical zoom, which is not a significant jump over the current 2x but a welcome change that will improve the overall experience.

The iPhone 12 series is rumored to start at $649 for the 5.4-inch model, $749 for the 6.1-inch model, $999 for the 6.1-inch Pro model, and $1,099 for the 6.7-inch Pro Max model as per credible tipster Jon Prosser.

Featured Image Courtesy: EverythingApplePro