The other day while lining up the coolest PS4 exclusives, I felt why not do the same for the Xbox One as well. Considering the popularity and rivalry between Microsoft’s game console and Sony’s offering, the idea instantly struck a solid chord with me. And guess what, I’m all geared up to reveal the best Xbox One exclusives that both newbies and die-hard gamers would love to give a shot. Whether you have found your gaming a little off-color recently or craving to spruce up the whole affair with some exciting games, this thoughtfully compiled roundup can prove to be a well-timed jukebox for you.

Best Xbox One Exclusive Games You Shouldn’t Miss Out

When it comes to interesting gameplay, there has to be an unpredictable element into the mix. Else, the gaming seems to become mundane even before you have finished the elementary round. As one taste doesn’t fit everyone’s penchant, variety is also a decisive factor in keeping the spirit intact for long. While some of us like to go on demolition dominance, others find action-packed racing irresistible adventure.

Not to mention the gaming aficionados who want to have a mix of everything packed inside a single game. So, I have made it a point to include a variety of games from different genres. And I feel a little bullish about my picks – so much so that I think you wouldn’t want to give a miss to any of them. To find out whether or not they are worth your time, let’s take a jump right in – along with me!

1. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

To kickstart this coveted lineup on a great note, I would like to pick out “Halo: The Master Chief Collection”. Though anyone who loves intriguing gameplay would enjoy having a go at this game, the folks who are craving to put their hands on Master Chief’s entire story would find it more exciting. The bundle includes Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4 along with the brand new digital series, Halo: Nightfall. Packed with 45 campaign missions, over 100 multiplayer, and the thrilling Spartan ops, the game looks primed to offer hours of fun. So, take this awesome Xbox One exclusive to unravel the iconic hero and his epic journey!

2. Sea of Thieves

A power-packed adventure game like “Sea of Thieves” deserves a look. The game demands you to embrace the pirate life and create mayhem in the territories of rivals. To accomplish the mission dominance, you can join hands with other players to form a robust team. Apart from indulging in some nerve-wracking battles with your opponents, you can also hunt for treasures to boost your arsenal. Along the way, watch out for the monsters who are always lying in the wait to destroy all of your plans. Long story short, Sea of Thieves is a top-notch Xbox One game that you will love to play for hours.

3. Gears 5

“Gears 5” is the sort of game that you will never get tired of playing. What makes it one of the most loved Xbox One games of all time is the timeless storyline. It features a thrilling co-op mode with a three-player suicide squad that has to work in tandem to eliminate enemies. With around 50 waves of dangerous enemies, Gears 5 keeps you on your toes. To keep your foes at bay, make sure to build defenses as they can go a long way in safeguarding against the brutal attacks of enemies. Also, do not miss out on the lucrative powers whenever they come your way. Beyond gameplay, what I have found adorable in this game is a range of accessibility features like full controller remapping, adaptive controller support, and single stick movement that bring plenty of customization into the play.

4. Rare Replay

This one is primed for your light-hearted gaming. So, save “Rare Replay” for the times when you want to get into fun-loving gaming. It’s a solid collection of 30 iconic games. Talking about the gameplay, it demands you to be full of spirit. With over 700 hours of gameplay, the pack has got enough firepower to entertain you for long. Not to mention, the 10, 000 gamerscore points that add more joy to gaming. Keep in mind, the more efficiently you take on the snapshot challenges, the more rewards you will get. Therefore, never fail to put up your great show!

5. Ryse: Son of Rome Day One Edition

Granted, you may have donned the role of several brave hearts, but I bet, you would relish playing as a young Roman soldier more than anything else. He witnesses the brutal killing of his family at the hands of barbarian bandits. To take revenge, he travels with the Roman army to destroy the barbarian bandits. The game presents a colossal aspect of Roman warfare in visceral detail. Players have to engage in epic gladiatorial battles where the only way of survival is to kill the opponents. So, unless you are at your heroic best, your rivals will throw you out of the battle!

6. Gears of War 4

No matter how choosy your collection of the top Xbox One games might be, you would like to make a safe spot for this action-packed game. Gears of War 4 is about JD Fenix and his friends Kait and Del who are on a herculean mission to rescue their loved ones from the grip of evil minds. One notable feature of this game is the robust cover gameplay where you can perform close-cover combat moves. Not to mention, the combat-knife executions that make it a great pick for the folks who love to indulge with nasty battles. As for weapons, the game ensures you have enough variety so that when you decide to unleash an apocalypse on your enemies, they have nowhere to go.

7. State of Decay 2

Claiming to be the ultimate zombie survival game, “State of Decay 2” didn’t have to put much effort to pass my acid test. And I don’t think it will take much time to win you over either. Talking about the gameplay, you have to go against all odds to survive. In a post-apocalyptic world, everyone would be thirsty for your blood. And the only way you can last long is by teaming up with your friends (four-player co-op multiplayer), making a solid base and managing resources smartly. Besides, make sure to develop your character’s abilities so that it can fend off unexpected challenges. In a nutshell, do not forget to pick this Xbox One exclusive, if zombie survival game is your thing.

8. Sunset Overdrive

When there is a desire to indulge with action-packed gameplay, you can’t go wrong with Sunset Overdrive. Probably the best part about this game is that it doesn’t have any set rules. So, you have absolute freedom to showcase your gaming prowess by eliminating your enemies. To ensure dominance remains intact, be sure to collect as many lethal weapons as you can. Besides, whenever the opportunity arrives, do not fail to upgrade your arsenal of weapons like fireworks, harpoons, dynamite and more. You can play with your friends or join hands with other players online to make a deadly team. With several challenging missions and obstacles, Sunset Overdrive will keep you engrossed throughout.

9. Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

There is a lot to like in “Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition”. First and foremost, the game features all the 26 characters and 20 stages from season 1-3. On top of all, you also get a bonus skin pack that brings plenty of fun into the mix. On the gaming front, you can compete in online multiplayer matches to showcase your gaming skills in the monthly ranked leagues. The cinematic story mode is something that you would like to try out time and again. And if you would like to go a little deeper, you will get the chance to train an AI combatant as well. In short, Killer Instinct is one of the best Xbox One exclusives that you shouldn’t miss out on.

10. Quantum Break

How about trying out a third-person action shooter? If shooting is something that excites you to the core, you are going to love Quantum Break. With the insanely challenging combat at the disposal, your victories won’t come that easy. In this fast-paced game, each of the choices you make will eventually impact your outcome in the end. So, be fully prepared before kickstarting a shooting spree. To ensure your armory is always lashed with powerful weapons, the game offers a boatload of weapons. Therefore, you can pick out your best bet before triggering mayhem on your enemies. In a nutshell, Quantum Break is probably the most exciting third-person shooting exclusive game for Xbox One.

11. Forza Motorsport 7

Simply put, Forza Motorsport 7 is a wicked fast car racing game for Xbox One. So, should you think of going on a demolition drive, you would be hard-pressed to find a better alternative. Touted to have the largest automotive playset, the game features more than 700 Forzavista cars. And with over 30 renowned destinations, your racing against the clock would be full of fun. If you ever think that you can trump everyone else on the racing tracks, take part in the Forza Racing Championship Esports league. Aside from gaming, it delivers 60 fps and 4K resolution in HDR that further spices up the racing spirit.

12. Super Lucky’s Tale

If the nerve-wracking games have begun to seem a bit monotonous, give a chance to Super Lucky’s Tale. And I bet it will delight you to the core. The game is all about an amazing journey filled with fun-loving characters. Along the journey, you will face several unexpected challenges that will force you to improvise your strategy. For those who have a huge penchant to wonderlands, they will enjoy exploring new worlds. Moreover, the side-scrolling challenge levels and diving into foxholes can bring you a lot of cool rewards. Whether you are a kid with playful heart or a pro with great gaming skills, you will relish taking on Super Lucky’s Tale.

Get the Most Out of Best Xbox One Exclusive Games…

Hopefully, you have found my roster of the top games for Xbox One exciting. While collecting the games, I made sure they are worth taking on. Besides, I also ensured to pick out some wildcards to keep the unpredictability out of the way. So, I think the collection has got enough variety to appeal to both newbies and pros. Have I missed out on some of your all-time favorites? Let me know ’em in the comments!